EUR/USD has found support near 1.1300 early Friday. Technical outlook suggests that recovery attempts are likely to remain as corrections. Euro could find demand in case safe-haven flows continue to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to return to the 1.1200 November lows in the coming weeks – ING - January 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers to take action with a drop below 1.1300 - January 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Moves Higher Ahead Of The Weekend - January 21, 2022