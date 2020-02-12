EUR/USD has recovered from the new four-month lows but leans lower. Coronavirus fears, Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, and ECB speculation are set to move markets. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Selling opportunity? Dead-cat bounce and economic divergence in play - February 12, 2020
- EUR/USD: Euro rises off the lows but remains tested - February 12, 2020
- EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. - February 12, 2020