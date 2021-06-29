EUR/USD has been holding up above 1.19 amid market calm. Tamer European inflation, Lagarde’s potentially dovish speech and US data could send the pair lower. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is showing bears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: Selling opportunity? Why the euro’s recovery is only a dead-cat bounce
EUR/USD has been holding up above 1.19 amid market calm. Tamer European inflation, Lagarde’s potentially dovish speech and US data could send the pair lower. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is showing bears …