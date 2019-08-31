The Euro continues to struggle overall, but at this point I think it’s probably going to continue more of the sideways move than anything else in the short term. That being said, we are going to need …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: September 2019 - August 31, 2019
- EUR/USD outlook: the pair is likely to struggle to correct above 1.1060 and 1.1080 resistance levels - August 31, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro at the edge of a deeper cliff - August 30, 2019