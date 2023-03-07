The daily chart shows the EUR/USD had the worst day since early February on Tuesday, losing not only more than a hundred pips but breaking relevant short-term support levels and retreating below the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Set to test February lows, 1.0500 on the radar - March 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues To See Overhead Resistance - March 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Harmonic Pattern Points To More Upside - March 7, 2023