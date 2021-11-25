EUR/USD Forecast: Short-lived corrective advance is not affecting the bearish potential

US markets will be closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday, will work shortened hours on Friday. EUR/USD bounced from its 2021 low but retains its bearish stance. The EUR/USD is up on a quiet Thursday, …
