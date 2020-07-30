EUR/USD Forecast: Showing its strength, and may surge to new highs in response to US GDP

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750, retreating after the Fed but shrugging off weak German GDP. US jobless claims, GDP data, fiscal stimulus, and coronavirus figures are eyed. Thursday’s four-hour chart …
