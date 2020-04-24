On April 14, EUR/USD rallied to its highest level in two weeks at 1.0991. However, the price retreated after the buying pressure eased. On Friday, the weekly candlestick closed in the red with a 0.5% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Signals to Consider on EUR vs USD Price Forecast - April 24, 2020
- US Dollar Index: Weakening in the next year – CIBC - April 24, 2020
- US Dollar Index: USD strength set to linger – Westpac - April 24, 2020