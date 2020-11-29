EUR/USD Forecast: Soft German data put a cap to the EUR’s advance

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1910 after hitting a fresh 2-month high of 1.1940 during London trading hours. Rising Asian equities provided support to the shared currency, although tepid German …
