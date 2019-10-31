EUR/USD Forecast: Spooked by the highs and the doves after the Fed-fueled rally

EUR/USD has risen in response to the Fed decision. The currency pair’s gains may have reached their limits amid dovish comments and weak data. Thursday’s four-hour chart is pointing to near overbought …
