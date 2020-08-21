Looking at the Euro, this currency pair is not necessarily going to be about the Euro itself, but probably more to do with the US dollar, and of course the Federal Reserve flooding the markets with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Stabilizing After Quick Pull Back - August 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Seems poised to resume bullish trend, Eurozone PMIs in focus - August 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: At Risk Of Losing The 1.1800 Level Despite The Intraday Bounce - August 20, 2020