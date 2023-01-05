Eyes on US employment figures ahead of the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the near term, support at 1.0560. The EUR/USD pair seesaws around 1.0600 on Thursday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Stable around 1.0600 ahead of key data releases - January 5, 2023
- EUR/USD outlook: Near-term structure remains bullishly aligned but needs more signals for confirmation - January 5, 2023
- US Dollar to Euro Spot Exchange Rates for 2019 - January 5, 2023