EUR/USD retreats after reaching 1.1350, the trend remains bullish but seems overextended. Coronavirus fears and central bank action will likely drive financial markets. EUR/USD climbed to the highest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: Still bullish, but consolidation expected
EUR/USD retreats after reaching 1.1350, the trend remains bullish but seems overextended. Coronavirus fears and central bank action will likely drive financial markets. EUR/USD climbed to the highest …