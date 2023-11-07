The US Dollar Index rose on Tuesday but lost strength. The EUR/USD trimmed losses after holding above the relevant 55-day SMA. Upcoming events include Eurozone Retail Sales and a speech by Fed Chair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD slips below 1.0700 amid EU’s recession fears, strong USD - November 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Still bullish despite correction - November 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Upward Trend Awaits - November 7, 2023