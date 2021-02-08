EUR/USD has following disappointing US Nonfarm Payrolls figures. Expectations of robust US stimulus may boost the dollar. Monday’s four-hour chart is showing that the currency pair is at critical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Stimulus hopes set to send euro down from critical resistance - February 8, 2021
- EUR/USD now entered into a consolidation phase – UOB - February 8, 2021
- EUR/USD Analysis: Post-NFP momentum stalls near 1.2050-60 support-turned-resistance - February 8, 2021