The EUR/USD gained more than 50 pips on Wednesday, the best day since early February, supported by the combination of a stronger Euro and a weaker US Dollar. The pair rose toward 1.0700 and then …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Stronger Euro not enough to break 1.0700 - March 1, 2023
- German Inflation Prompts ECB Rate Hike Bets, Euro US Dollar Rate Rallies - March 1, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Above 1.0804 comes the YTD high - March 1, 2023