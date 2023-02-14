EUR/USD traders have to be ready for a CPI surprise since it is possible that traders have already priced in the next two rate hikes. The Euro is edging higher against the U.S. Dollar on Tuesday with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast – Stronger-than-Expected US CPI Reading Could Sink the Euro - February 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains favoured above 108.30 - February 14, 2023
- Romanian tax agency to auction off planes starting at EUR 4,000 - February 14, 2023