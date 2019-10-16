EUR/USD forecast: Stuck in a familiar trading range ahead of Euro-zone CPI, US retail sales

The overnight dip to sub-1.10 levels turned out to be short-lived. The prevalent USD selling bias helped limit any meaningful slide. Final Euro-zone CPI/US retail sales data eyed for a fresh impetus.
