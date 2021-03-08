EUR/USD dropped to over three-month lows amid sustained USD buying interest. Friday’s upbeat US NFP report further boosted to the already stronger greenback. Investors now shift their focus to the ECB …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sustained break below 1.1900 mark should pave the way for further losses - March 8, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: On the Cusp of a Major Bearish Breakout - March 8, 2021
- EUR/USD falls back to 1.19, reversing early gains - March 7, 2021