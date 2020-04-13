Bulls failed to capitalize on the move beyond mid-1.0900s amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions. Persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic likely to cap the upside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sustained move beyond mid-1.0900s to pave the way for additional gains - April 13, 2020
- EUR Futures: Scope fort extra gains - April 13, 2020
- EUR/USD keeps the consolidation unchanged so far – UOB - April 13, 2020