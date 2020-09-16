Market players are waiting for the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The German ZEW survey showed that Economic Sentiment improved …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Technically Neutral Ahead At Around 1.1850, Still Needs To Beat 1.1915 - September 16, 2020
- EUR/USD keeps the consolidative fashion unchanged – UOB - September 16, 2020
- USD/CAD: Further Downside Under 2020 Opening Price Is Possible - September 15, 2020