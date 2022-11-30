Attention is on US employment-related data and the ADP survey on private job creation. EUR/USD recovers from near 1.0300, bulls gain ground ahead of US events. The EUR/USD pair recovers ground on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Tension mounts ahead of Powell, US data - November 30, 2022
- EUR/USD ignores positive inflation surprise ahead of busy U.S. schedule - November 30, 2022
- USD/JPY lacks bullish motives, EUR/CAD builds uptrend [Video] - November 30, 2022