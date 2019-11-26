The Euro initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday but found enough resistance yet again to turn around and form a bit of a negative looking candle. In fact, the 50 day EMA has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Testing Big Figure - November 26, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Consolidation likely ahead of extra losses - November 26, 2019
- EUR/USD: momentum indicators reflect a negative bias [Video] - November 26, 2019