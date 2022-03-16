EUR/USD hovers around 1.1000 with no clear bias in the near term. The EUR/USD pair hit a fresh weekly high of 1.1039, to later stabilize around the 1.1000 level ahead of the US Federal Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: The Fed delivered as expected, promises more action - March 16, 2022
- EUR/USD drops to test prior day’s closing price on stronger US dollar, hawkish Fed - March 16, 2022
- EUR/USD is trying to regain 1.1000 ahead of the FOMC - March 16, 2022