EUR/USD has rallied above 1.10 amid hopes for a US-Sino trade deal. Concerns about the euro-zone economies may curb further gains. Thursday’s four-hour chart is pointing to limited additional gains.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons why this rally may reach its limits soon - October 13, 2019
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Breaks Out Again - October 13, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Setting the Stage for a Drop to 1.05? - October 12, 2019