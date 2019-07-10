EUR/USD has been edging lower ahead of Fed’s Powell testimony. Powell is set to shed some light on the path of monetary policy and rock markets. Wednesday’s four-hour chart points to a downtrend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: Three scenarios for Powell’s critical testimony – downtrend channel to be tested
EUR/USD has been edging lower ahead of Fed’s Powell testimony. Powell is set to shed some light on the path of monetary policy and rock markets. Wednesday’s four-hour chart points to a downtrend …