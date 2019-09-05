EUR/USD Forecast: Time to turn down again? All eyes on top-tier US data

EUR/USD gains have reached standstill amid fresh hopes for a US-Sino trade deal. Top-tier US economic indicators are set to dominate trading. Thursday’s four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.
