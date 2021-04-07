EUR/USD has staged a recovery on upbeat vaccine and growth forecasts. Concerns about eurozone immunization supplies and a tad of Fed hawkish may change the picture. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: Time to turn down? Vaccine optimism may be premature, Fed could lift dollar
EUR/USD has staged a recovery on upbeat vaccine and growth forecasts. Concerns about eurozone immunization supplies and a tad of Fed hawkish may change the picture. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is …