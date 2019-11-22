EUR/USD has opted for the downside in reaction to mostly negative PMIs. Reactions to Lagarde’s speech, PMIs, and trade headlines are set to drive price action. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Too late to stop the downfall? Triple trouble for the euro - November 22, 2019
- EUR/USD moves to daily highs beyond 1.1080 - November 22, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to Pullback yet Again - November 22, 2019