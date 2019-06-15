EUR/USD Forecast: Trending lower and at the mercy of the US consumer

EUR/USD has been consolidating its losses amid growing global tensions. US retail sales and consumer confidence are set to move the price today. Friday’s four-hour chart points to further losses for …
