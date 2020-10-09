EUR/USD Forecast: Trump’s bullishness may be premature and other reasons to go short

EUR/USD has been edging higher as President Trump pushed for fiscal stimulus. Low chances of a deal, rising eurozone COVID-19 cases, and positioning ahead of the weekend may weigh on the pair.
