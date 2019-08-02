EUR/USD Forecast: Trump’s tariffs and the NFP may send it down – risking 1.1000 after a weak recovery

EUR/USD’s attempts to recover have stalled as markets digest Trump’s new Chinese tariffs. US Non-Farm Payrolls and trade developments are eyed. Friday’s four-hour chart points to further losses for …
