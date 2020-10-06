EUR/USD Forecast: Trump’s triumph fails to lift euro, fiscal stimulus, central bankers critical

EUR/USD has been stabilizing closer to 1.18 after Trump’s discharge. US fiscal stimulus, eurozone coronavirus cases, and speeches from central bankers are eyed. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is painting a …
