After that, we could see this selloff accelerate quite drastically. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it is certainly starting to see a lot of US dollar strength across-the-board, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: Trying to Form Double Bottom
After that, we could see this selloff accelerate quite drastically. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it is certainly starting to see a lot of US dollar strength across-the-board, …