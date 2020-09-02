The US ADP survey showed that the private sector added 428k new positions in August. EUR/USD turned bearish, and it seems poised to test a relevant support area around 1.1760. The American currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Turned Bearish, And It Seems Poised To Test A Relevant Support Area Around 1.1760 - September 2, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD’s retail malady helps extend dollar’s recovery - September 2, 2020
- EUR/USD: Euro Extends Retreat From $1.20 - September 2, 2020