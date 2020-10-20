EUR/USD Forecast: Turned Bullish In The Near-Term, Faces Resistance In The 1.1800/10 Area

ECB’s President Christine Lagarde and Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell refrained from mentioning monetary policy. EUR/USD has turned bullish in the near-term, faces resistance in the 1.1800/10 area. The …
