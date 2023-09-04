The United States and Canada celebrate Labor Day, local markets will remain closed. EUR/USD bounced modestly from its monthly low, sellers retain control. The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Unconvinced bulls at the brink of giving up - September 4, 2023
- USD net long positions decreased slightly, driven by an increase in short positions – Rabobank - September 4, 2023
- EUR/USD has been in a steady decline after peaking [Video] - September 4, 2023