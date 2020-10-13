EUR/USD Forecast: Under pressure, but bears still shy

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1800 amid a mixed German ZEW survey. The US dollar remains broadly bid amid tepid market mood, spurred by a pause in Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine …
