EUR/USD eases in dull trading, could test 1.0600 in the near term. The EUR/USD pair eased at the beginning of the week, now trading at daily lows at around 1.0650 in a quiet American session as most …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Under pressure in the near term, 1.0600 at sight - January 2, 2023
- Euro to US Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2014 - January 2, 2023
- EUR/USD struggles around the two-week high of 1.0700, tumbles to 1.0650s - January 2, 2023