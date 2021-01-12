EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed. Risk sentiment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Under pressure, support at 1.2125 - January 12, 2021
- EUR/USD: An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.2173 - January 12, 2021
- EUR/USD looks for direction around the 1.2150 region - January 12, 2021