US CB Consumer Confidence unexpectedly surged in October, hinting at firmer economic growth. Inflationary pressures in the EU reached a seven-year high ahead of ECB’s meeting. EUR/USD is technically …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Unexpected signs of economic progress in the US - October 26, 2021
- EUR/GBP ticks up from 20-month lows at 0.8400 - October 26, 2021
- USD/JPY consolidates above 114.00 with upside attempts capped at 114.30 - October 26, 2021