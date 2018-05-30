The EUR/USD is recovering, also enjoying upbeat figures for a change. The Italian constitutional crisis that engulfed global markets is still a major issue. The pair remains in oversold territory but above the 10-month lows. The EUR/USD is moving up …
EUR/USD Forecast: Up on Germany but Italy could bring it down again
