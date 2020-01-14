EUR/USD Forecast: Upside Limited By Fibonacci Resistance At 1.1145

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1132 US inflation met the market’s expectations in December, failed to impress. EU-US trade tensions dented demand for the shared currency.
