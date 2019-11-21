EUR/USD Forecast: Upside remains capped at 100-DMA ahead of ECB minutes

Fresh concerns over US-China relations exerted some pressure on Wednesday. Some renewed USD selling bias helped recover a major of the early lost ground. The focus now shifts to ECB meeting minutes …
