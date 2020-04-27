EUR/USD Forecast: Upside seems limited ahead of US/Eurozone GDP, Fed, ECB

EUR/USD witnessed some short-covering move on Friday amid a modest USD pullback. The USD remained depressed on Monday and assisted the pair to gain some traction. This week’s US/EU GDP, central bank …
