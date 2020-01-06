EUR/USD witnessed some follow-through selling on Friday. Hotter-than-expected German CPI helped bounce off lows. Weaker US ISM PMI weighed on the USD and remained supportive. The EUR/USD pair remained …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Upside seems limited amid Middle East tensions - January 6, 2020
- EUR/USD resilient as US yields drop on risk-aversion - January 5, 2020
- USD/INR Technical Analysis: Oil rally to weigh over Rupee, hurdle at 72.12 could be tested - January 5, 2020