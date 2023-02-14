The Q4 European Gross Domestic Product second estimate came in at 0.3% QoQ. EUR/USD battles to retain the 1.0700 level as market players resume USD buying. The release of the US Consumer Price Index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: US CPI is no game-changer for the Fed - February 14, 2023
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro in a mixed mode after US CPI data, eyes stronger direction signals - February 14, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Jumps Back And Forth After Inflation Data - February 14, 2023