The EUR/USD reached its highest level in two months at 1.1027 and then retreated, finding support quickly at 1.0980. During the American session, it rebounded back above 1.1000 as the US Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: US CPI to challenge bullish bias - July 11, 2023
- Eur/Usd Technical Analysis: Trading Within Range Again - July 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears move in at key resistance ahead of US CPI - July 11, 2023