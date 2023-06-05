The EUR/USD is moving around 1.0700, with technical indicators offering no clear signals of conviction. The pair seems poised for further consolidation around current levels, with risk titled to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: US data saves the Euro - June 5, 2023
- SalMar plans sale of subsidiary Frøy to Goldman Sachs for over USD 430 million - June 5, 2023
- EUR/USD strengthens amidst slowing US economy, hawkish ECB comments - June 5, 2023