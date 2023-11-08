Tepid European data and a cautious mood undermine demand for the Euro. EUR/USD trades with a sour tone, but the bearish potential remains limited. The EUR/USD pair remains on the back foot, down on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: US Dollar firms up ahead of Powell - November 8, 2023
- EUR/USD: Losses are steadying in the upper 1.06 zone – Scotiabank - November 8, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Falling On Stronger Dollar - November 8, 2023